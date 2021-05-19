Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Down to $45.60

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $42.80. Forrester Research shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $818.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

