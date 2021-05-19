Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 24,703 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 178.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $240.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

