Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

