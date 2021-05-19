Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.