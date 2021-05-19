Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

