Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.30. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 112,423 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,611 shares of company stock worth $490,758 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.