Fountain One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,086.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $784,001.19 and approximately $6,086.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

