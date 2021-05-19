Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

