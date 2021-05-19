Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF remained flat at $$9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 251,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,368. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
