Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Reduced by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up 1.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.