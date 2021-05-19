Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $43.02. Freedom shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

