freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

