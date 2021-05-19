Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $899,184.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -484.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

