FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.76

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 8074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

