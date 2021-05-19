FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $147.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.53 million and the highest is $147.60 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $593.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.