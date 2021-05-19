FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.