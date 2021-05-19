Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the subject of several other reports. 86 Research lowered Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.80.

FUTU opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

