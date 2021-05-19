FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issued By Colliers Securities

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 million, a P/E ratio of -74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

