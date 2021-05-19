FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after buying an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

