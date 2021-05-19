FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million.
DXT stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.
In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
