FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Cut by Beacon Securities (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

DXT stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

