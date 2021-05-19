FY2021 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Increased by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.28.

Shares of PLC opened at C$32.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.90 million and a P/E ratio of 35.12. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.83 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

