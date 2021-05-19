FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

