G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $895.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,650. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 84,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.