GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 23rd

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
