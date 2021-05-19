GameCredits (GAME) Trading 44.6% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $19.87 million and $1.09 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.55 or 0.00530573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003468 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,513,312 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

