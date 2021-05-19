GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.38 Million

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $71.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.35 million and the highest is $74.40 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $306.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,562. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

