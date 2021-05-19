GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON DIGS opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.12) on Wednesday. GCP Student Living has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.86. The company has a market capitalization of £739.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90.
GCP Student Living Company Profile
