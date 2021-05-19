GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DIGS opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.12) on Wednesday. GCP Student Living has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.86. The company has a market capitalization of £739.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.90.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

