GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

