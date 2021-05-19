Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

