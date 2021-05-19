General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Decreased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 3.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

