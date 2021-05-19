Genesco (NYSE:GCO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Genesco stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $818.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

