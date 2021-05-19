Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.82 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $22.08 million and $2.82 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00014114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

