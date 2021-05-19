Geoffrey Peters Gold Sells 166,001 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$34.04.

K stock opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

