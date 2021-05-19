Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.65. 69,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$17.96 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

