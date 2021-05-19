Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31.

