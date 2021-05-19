Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.