Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.59.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $195.56. 1,250,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.55. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.