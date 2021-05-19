Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of HERO opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.