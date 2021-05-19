Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $285.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.50 million and the lowest is $283.60 million. Globant reported sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.39. 156,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,078. Globant has a 52 week low of $130.92 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.