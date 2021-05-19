Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,633,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,942,000 after buying an additional 1,366,557 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 86.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,451,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after buying an additional 1,600,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,797,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,400,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

