Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,038 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

