Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.