Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,549 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $2,504,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 62,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 33,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

FISV stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

