Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,411 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,411 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

