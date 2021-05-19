Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,327,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 15,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,972.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.