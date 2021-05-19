Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,579 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

