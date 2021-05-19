Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,447,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,811,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,010 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

