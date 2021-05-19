Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $82.41

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $84.39. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,195. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.