GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $14,818,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 2,476,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

