Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 12,800,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EAF stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.